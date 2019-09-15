Bills rattle off 21 straight points

Getty Images

The Bills fell behind 16-0 before rallying for a win at MetLife Stadium last weekend.

They didn’t dig quite as deep a hole this weekend. The Giants jumped out to a 7-0 lead behind Saquon Barkley, but the Bills have rattled off three straight touchdown drives to jump ahead 21-7.

The last of those drives was a 98-yard journey down the field highlighted by a 51-yard pass from Josh Allen to Cole Beasley. Allen flipped the ball to Isaiah McKenzie for a 14-yard score one play later to put the Bills up by 14 points halfway through the second quarter.

Allen’s also run for a touchdown — his second in as many weeks — and Devin Singletary scored for the first time in his NFL career.

After driving 75 yards on the ground to open the game, the Giants have picked up 21 yards on offense. They’ll need to find a way to change that to avoid an 0-2 start to the year.