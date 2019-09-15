Carson Wentz had to leave game, but returned

Sunday’s quarterback carnage has continued.

Carson Wentz was knocked out of the game briefly for the Eagles, and replaced for six snaps by Josh McCown.

Wentz has taken a number of hard shots to the ribs already, and his performance indicates that he might be hurting.

He’s 6-of-16 for 47 yards and two interceptions.

He went to the sideline medical tent to be checked, and coming back puts him ahead of many of his peers this week.

Already today, injuries have claimed Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees, while Cam Newton appears to be broken, Nick Foles is on IR, Sam Darnold has mono, and Andrew Luck retired rather than take even more of a beating.

Plus, the Eagles keep getting receivers hurt, with Nelson Agholor leaving to be checked, with DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery already questionable to return, along with tight end Dallas Goedert.

Oh by the way, the Falcons are up 10-6 at halftime.