Carson Wentz had to leave game, but returned

Sunday’s quarterback carnage has continued.

Carson Wentz was knocked out of the game briefly for the Eagles, and replaced for six snaps by Josh McCown.

Wentz has taken a number of hard shots to the ribs already, and his performance indicates that he might be hurting.

He’s 6-of-16 for 47 yards and two interceptions.

He went to the sideline medical tent to be checked, and coming back puts him ahead of many of his peers this week.

Already today, injuries have claimed Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees, while Cam Newton appears to be broken, Nick Foles is on IR, Sam Darnold has mono, and Andrew Luck retired rather than take even more of a beating.

Plus, the Eagles keep getting receivers hurt, with Nelson Agholor leaving to be checked, with DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery already questionable to return, along with tight end Dallas Goedert.

Oh by the way, the Falcons are up 10-6 at halftime.

  1. Carson Wentz rushing back when he sees Josh leading a competent drive:

    “GET ME BACK IN THERE COACH, I’ve seen this story before and it did not end well for me!”

  9. He’s like Glass Joe from Mike Tyson’s Punch Out. You always have to deal with him at the beginning and he puts up a good fight. However, you eventually knock him out and don’t have to deal with him for the remainder of the game.

  10. But, but, but… I thought EVERYONE was playing the game until 45 now because of the protection rules as well as being soft and playing flag?!?!

    Everyone would have to give Brady extra praise if that narrative gets destroyed as well – so the crowd sticks to their anecdotal recollection instead of acknowledging Brady’s the toughest quarterback of all time as well!

    He’s got everyone beat in every area. They’re all playing for 2nd!

  11. The Eagles should think about drafting a quarterback in next year’s draft. Wentz is just not reliable. How many more excuses are people going to give this guy?

  12. I am sorry, but this guy is not franchise material. Never been impressed. He needs to run and he again almost got hurt on that failed 2 pt conversion.

    Not elite and never will be with gimmicks.

  13. Matt Ryan makes ridiculous mental mistakes that hurt his team. That pick in the end-zone was a terrible decision.The pass before it was a heave into double coverage.

    If they win it will be in spite of him.

  tonyeason11 says:
    September 15, 2019 at 10:32 pm
    Actually the toughest QB ever is David Carr he was sacked 144 time in 2 seasons. But let’s not get bogged down by actual statistics

