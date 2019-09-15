Chargers expect to have Mike Williams, not Michael Badgley

Getty Images

The Chargers listed wide receiver Mike Williams and kicker Michael Badgley as questionable for today’s game in Detroit, and one is expected to play while the other sits.

Williams plans to play today but Badgley does not, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Although Williams has a knee injury, he did enough in practice that he plans to play today. He may not get a full workload but will likely get some red zone targets.

Badgley is expected to be held out with a groin injury, which would mean punter Ty Long would handle kicking duties. That worked well for the Chargers last week, when Long made his only field goal attempt, a 40-yarder, and hit all three of his extra points.