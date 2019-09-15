Chiefs beat Raiders 28-10 with 28 unanswered points

Getty Images

The Chiefs led the Raiders 28-10 at halftime. They won 28-10.

Patrick Mahomes‘ ankle seems just fine, and, for one game anyway, the Chiefs didn’t miss Tyreek Hill.

Mahomes passed for 278 yards and four touchdowns in the second quarter after the Raiders had taken a 10-0 lead. The NFL MVP finished 29-of-43 for 441 yards and four touchdowns, though the Chiefs didn’t do much in the second half.

They didn’t have to.

Derek Carr threw two interceptions on the Raiders’ first two possessions of the second half, and Oakland punted on its final two possessions of the game.

Carr finished 23-of-38 for 298 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Chiefs couldn’t run the ball, getting 31 rushing yards. But Demarcus Robinson caught six passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns, and Travis Kelce had seven receptions for 107 yards and a score.

Damien Williams left with a right knee contusion, and running back LeSean McCoy left late with an ankle injury, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.