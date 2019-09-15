Chiefs take lead on third-and-20 touchdown

AP

The Chiefs didn’t score in the first quarter. They have scored twice in the second quarter to take their first lead at 14-10 with 5:51 remaining in the second quarter.

Patrick Mahomes threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to rookie Mecole Hardman on third-and-20.

On the first play of the second quarter, Mahomes connected with Demarcus Robinson for a 44-yard score.

Mahomes has completed 14 of 22 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Robinson has three catches for 62 yards and a score.

The Chiefs have had no success running the ball with six carries for 11 yards, but it hasn’t mattered.

After scoring on their first two possessions, the Raiders have only 28 yards on seven plays with two punts on their last two possessions.