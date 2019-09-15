Colts hang on to beat Titans 19-17

AP

The Colts have a kicker problem, believe it or not.

And while they might have a quarterback solution, they had enough to survive.

The Colts held out to beat the Titans 19-17, thanks to some effective defense and enough Jacoby Brissett to survive an unexpected day from Adam Vinatieri.

The league’s all-time leading scorer missed a pair of extra points, after missing three kicks a week ago.

They were fortunate it didn’t matter late, as their defense got a fourth-down stop of the Titans to seal the game.

Brissett threw for just 146 yards but three touchdowns, as he continued the Colts good fortunes against the Titans (they’ve now won 14 of their last 16).

The Titans got a touchdown reception from cancer survivor/offensive lineman David Quessenberry, but otherwise their offense was unremarkable.