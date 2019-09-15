Confusion about what down it was cost Packers FG attempt at end of first half

Getty Images

The Packers beat the Vikings 21-16 on Sunday afternoon, but they may have had an even bigger lead to protect down the stretch if not for some confusion near the end of the first half.

An Aaron Rodgers pass to Geronimo Allison on third down was ruled short of the sticks, but Rodgers thought that the officials spotted the ball for a first down. He rushed to the line to run a play ahead of a possible booth review of the spot and Jamaal Williams lost two yards on a run that turned the ball over on downs.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said after the game that he was planning to kick a field goal and that he needs “to do a better job of communicating” with Rodgers in those situations. Rodgers took the blame for himself, however.

“It was a bad play by me,” Rodgers said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I don’t make plays like that. I’ve always prided myself on having really good clock awareness and game awareness. I just assumed first down based on the spot. And I should have just looked and made sure it was first and not a fourth, because obviously fourth-and-1 we don’t want to run that play. . . . Much to my surprise, I came out of the fake there and realized it was fourth down. That’ll earn me an extra finger of Scotch tonight probably.”

The Vikings were able to kick a field goal before the end of the first half, but the Packers still led 21-10 at the break and went on to get the win. That makes it easier to joke about a momentary brain lock in the heat of the moment.