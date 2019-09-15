Darnell Savage in walking boot after Packers win

Getty Images

The Packers got a win on Sunday afternoon, but all the news from the day wasn’t positive for Green Bay.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that first-round pick Darnell Savage was in a walking boot after the game. Savage had six tackles, a forced fumble and a pass deflection that wound up as an interception by linebacker Preston Smith.

Savage wasn’t the only Packers safety to go down on Sunday. Raven Greene needed a cart to get off the field after getting hurt and he was also in a walking boot while using a scooter to get around after the game.

Updates on both players should come in the next day or two, but it appears the Packers might be a little thin at safety when the Broncos pay them a visit next weekend.

UPDATE 10:50 p.m. ET: Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that Savage got kicked in the shin and is not thought to have a serious injury. He’ll have tests on Monday to confirm that’s the case.