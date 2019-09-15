David Johnson questionable to return with wrist injury

Getty Images

The Cardinals may be without running back David Johnson for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Johnson left the field shaking his left arm and the team soon announced that he is considered questionable to return after injuring his wrist. Johnson missed all but a portion of the first game of the 2017 season with a fractured wrist.

Johnson had three carries for seven yards and a catch for no gain before getting hurt. Chase Edmonds is the No. 2 running back for Arizona.

The Cardinals trail the Ravens 7-3 after one quarter of play. They fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter before a long Kyler Murray pass to Christian Kirk set up a Zane Gonzalez field goal.

UPDATE 2:14 p.m. ET: Johnson returned to the game in the second quarter.