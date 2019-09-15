David Johnson’s wrist injury nothing major

Getty Images

David Johnson injured his wrist in the first quarter. It was a scare for everyone in Arizona, including Johnson, considering the running back missed 15 games in 2017 with a dislocated wrist.

“I was a little nervous, but once I calmed down, I realized it wasn’t bad,” Johnson said, via Kyle Odegard of the team website.

Johnson returned in the second quarter, but he did not have much of an impact. He finished with seven carries for 14 yards and a touchdown, while catching one pass for no gain.

He had 24 touches for 137 yards and a touchdown in the season opener.

“The first two weeks we’ve been down, so we’ve thrown it,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “We’d like to get him going more in the run game.”