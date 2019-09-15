David Quessenberry catches touchdown pass for Titans

Getty Images

Every day David Quessenberry spends on a football field — or anywhere really — is a victory.

Now, he has a football highlight to go along with his inspirational story of overcoming cancer.

The Titans’ reserve offensive lineman just caught this first career pass for a touchdown, bringing the Titans back into a 7-7 tie with the Colts.

Quessenberry, a former Texans’ sixth-rounder, has come back from being diagnosed with lymphoma in 2014, and missing three seasons. The Titans added him to their practice squad last year, and he made their 53-man roster this season.