DeSean Jackson fined for Week One unnecessary roughness penalty

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson said before last week’s game that he was working to manage his emotions as he prepared to play his first game since returning to the Eagles this offseason.

Jackson didn’t do such a good job of that at the start of the game against Washington. Jackson scrapped with Washington cornerback Quinton Dunbar during the Eagles’ first possession of the game and wound up drawing a flag for unnecessary roughness.

PFT confirmed with the league that Jackson was also fined $10,527 this week as a result of the infraction.

The penalty helped kill the Eagles drive and they wound up falling behind 17-0 in the first half. Just as Jackson had a hand in the bad start, he helped pull the Eagles out of the hole.

He caught a 51-yard touchdown from Carson Wentz for the first Eagles points of the afternoon and added a 53-yarder in the third quarter to put the Eagles up on their way to a 32-27 win.