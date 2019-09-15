Drew Brees: I’m concerned, will see hand specialist

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees met with reporters after Sunday’s 27-9 loss to the Rams and discussed the injury to his right thumb that knocked him out of the game in the first quarter.

Brees said that he has gone for X-rays on his thumb. He said he didn’t know at this point how severely he’s injured and that he’ll be meeting with a hand specialist soon.

“I’m concerned. I hope it’s not significant,” Brees said, via Garland Gillen of FOX 8.

Teddy Bridgewater replaced Brees and turned in a lackluster performance over the final three-plus quarters of the game. Taysom Hill is also on the roster and Sean Payton will likely face questions about going to the jack of all trades in the event Brees is going to be out of the lineup for a while.