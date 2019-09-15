Eagles close gap to 17-12 on Falcons

AP

The Eagles aren’t going away, at least the ones who aren’t going to the medical tent.

Carson Wentz just hit Nelson Agholor for a touchdown, to narrow Atlanta’s lead to 17-12.

It appeared Wentz had run in his own two-point conversion, but it was reversed on replay.

It’s amazing that he was able to muster a drive, considering both he and Agholor had been checked for concussions earlier in the game, on a night full of injuries for the Eagles.

The Eagles are also playing without DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, making points harder to come by.