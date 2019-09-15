Eagles running short on pass targets

AP

Carson Wentz is taking a bit of a beating at the moment, and he’s not dealing with a full complement of targets.

They appeared to have dodged a bullet when wide receiver DeSean Jackson went to the sideline medical tent, but he then came out and returned to the field.

Then he went back to the sidelines.

Also, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is on the sideline without a helmet, though no injury has been announced.

Also, tight end Dallas Goedert is questionable to return with a calf injury, which he apparently aggravated in pregame warm-ups.

Center Jason Kelce doesn’t catch passes, but he’s also getting checked out, as their depth is being tested early.

Meanwhile, Wentz has taken a couple of hard shots, and appeared to be feeling some pain in the rib area, so they’re fortunate it’s tied 3-3 at the moment.