Falcons’ Matt Bosher punting hurt

The Falcons brought back 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant just before the start of the regular season, and he may end up pulling double duty tonight.

Falcons punter Matt Bosher spent the early part of the game with his right thigh in a wrap, forcing Bryant to kick off for the

When he came off the bench moments ago to punt, he hit a 39-yarder and limped off.

That’s not a good sign, though Bryant has punted three times in his career (twice in 2016, once in 2009).

The Falcons took the early 3-0 lead when the elder kicker hit a 50-yard field goal. They tried to farm him out and get younger at the position this offseason, but they’re glad they have him now.