Incorrect call costs the Saints a touchdown in Los Angeles

Posted by Josh Alper on September 15, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT
Getty Images

The last time the Saints and Rams faced each other, a bad call by the officials helped lead to an overtime win for the Rams.

There’s no Super Bowl berth on the line this time and there’s a lot of football left to play in Los Angeles on Sunday, but there’s big reason for the Saints to be upset with the officiating again.

Defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson stripped Rams quarterback Jared Goff of the ball before Goff could throw a pass and Cameron Jordan scooped the ball up and returned it 87 yards into the end zone. During the return, one could hear whistles from the officials as they ruled that Goff had thrown an incomplete pass.

Replay showed that was clearly the incorrect call and the play was changed to a fumble after Saints head coach Sean Payton challenged the call. Because the whistles blew, however, the Saints got the ball on their own 13-yard-line and Jordan’s return didn’t count.

Plays like that are a strong argument for letting things unfold without a whistle on plays where a replay review is automatic. That’s the case for turnovers and touchdowns, but the Saints only got one of them on Sunday. The score remains 3-3 late in the second quarter.

Permalink 42 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

42 responses to “Incorrect call costs the Saints a touchdown in Los Angeles

  4. Unbelievable.
    I’ve always doubted Bountygate, but the way karma continues to bite this team in the ass makes me think payback continues to be a bitch.

  7. How much crying are you guys going to do with the saints???? Every team has calls/missed calls against them but they get over it. You guys and saints cry nonstop when it happens to then.

  8. That’s a fumble.
    Leave the play play out..
    That’s terrible. That should have a been a TD for Saints. Pure incompetence . This league continues to put up with this stupidity on a weekly basis.

  16. How do you even blow your whistle right there. Even if it’s close you shouldn’t stop it like that because of the potential of what just happened. A teen getting completely screwed out of 7 points in a three-point game.

    Let that play out and then figure it all out afterwards.

  19. In the last 3 games, the refs have taken points off the board that have and still could change the outcome of the previous gams and this game. I would say its unbelievable but it’s now a trend.

  20. OMG is this new rally cry for New Orleans? Give it a rest bad calls happen. Trust me over the years it has cost me more money than oppurtunities for the Saints. Dont forget for how many years they were the Aints!!!

  22. The only solution since this looks like very favorable treatment for any Saints opponents by either Roger and/or refs (it is a long time to hold a grudge for Roger with Tagliabue over turning some of his decisions from the bounty gate) is Walt Anderson and the rest of the crew must be fired for gross incompetence…if not it looks a lot like NBA fixing of games to get certain teams/players in the playoffs to boost tv ratings.

  24. Darren L says:
    September 15, 2019 at 5:47 pm
    That’s a fumble.
    Leave the play play out..
    That’s terrible. That should have a been a TD for Saints. Pure incompetence . This league continues to put up with this stupidity on a weekly basis

    ROGER GOODELL, THE NFL AND THE REFEREES ARE A CLEAR EXAMPLE OF INCOMPETENCE

  26. For the third straight Saints game going back to last seasons NFC Championship, the NFL will send an apology to the Saints for a blown call. The no call, the clock mismanagement at the end of the first half last week and now the TD they took away in this game today. Will the Saints even play a game again without getting a worthless apology from the NFL office for getting screwed over by the refs???

  27. Walt Coleman is an idiot. I’ve never liked his officiating. It’s always about him. He never even consults with his crew. I don’t know why these guys can’t be fired. There’s plenty of people out there that could do a better job than what we see week in and week out.

  29. IF,as Aikman said during the broadcast, the officials are instructed to let the situation play out and review it later, you now have either gross incompetence(for ignoring your instructions) or a fix is in (for whatever reason).

  37. If you have anything to say about this situation other than against the horrible officiating, you’re not a fan of football. Read that again. Stop treating extreme bad calls as a 5-yard “oops.” These ate point-shaving bad calls. I would be furious if my rival team got these calls on them, because I love the game of football.

    “It happens all the time to other teams…”
    “It happens in other sports”

    Any of those type of excuses simply mean you’re upset at losing to the Saints and would rather your biased hate overrule integrity of the game. This is a forum for football fans, and you don’t belong here.

  38. If you have anything to say about this situation other than against the horrible officiating, you’re not a fan of football. Read that again. Stop treating extreme bad calls as a 5-yard “oops.” These ate point-shaving bad calls. I would be furious if my rival team got these calls on them, because I love the game of football.

    “It happens all the time to other teams…”
    “It happens in other sports”

    Any of those type of excuses simply mean you’re upset at losing to the Saints and would rather your biased hate overrule integrity of the game. This is a forum for football fans, and you don’t belong here.

  39. Refs always mess up by blowing the whistle. Just another rule that needs to be reviewed. Coaches say to play to the whistle..There’s gonna be so many rules in 10 years it won’t be fun anymore

  40. Last 3 games the saints have played the refs have royally screwed the saints. It’s No way the XFL will have refs this bad…

  42. Now we’ll have to change the review system again…and drag out games even longer while the braintrust looks at ten different angles to see what fans see live.

    These idiotic officials are destroying the game.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!