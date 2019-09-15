Jakobi Meyers inactive with Antonio Brown in Patriots lineup

Getty Images

As expected, the Patriots have wide receiver Antonio Brown in the lineup for the first time on Sunday.

The inactive lists for the early round of Week Two kickoffs came in at 11:30 a.m. ET and Brown’s name was not on the one submitted by New England in Miami. Brown’s presence in the lineup did mean that someone who played last week would be deactivated this week.

Rookie wide receiver Jakobi Meyers drew that straw. Meyers played eight snaps against Pittsburgh last Sunday and caught one pass for 22 yards in his NFL debut.

Assuming Brown plays more than eight snaps, his presence will also impact others who remain in the Patriots lineup. Julian Edelman, Philip Dorsett and Josh Gordon saw the most playing time at receiver in the win over the Steelers.