Jalen Ramsey, Doug Marrone have sideline exchange

AP

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey got into it with his head coach on the sideline. It is unclear exactly what precipitated the disagreement.

Ramsey angrily left the field after a third down play and said something to Doug Marrone as he passed on his way to the bench. Marrone followed him to bench, and the two were separated by other players.

Jarrod Wilson and D.J. Hayden stepped between Marrone and Ramsey before Ronnie Harrison escorted Marrone back toward the sideline and away from the bench area.

Regardless what happened or how much the team downplays it later, it was not a good look.