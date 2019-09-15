Jalen Ramsey left without talking about sideline argument

Getty Images

After Sunday’s 13-12 loss to the Texans, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone was asked about his decision to go for two rather than tying the game after a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and a sideline argument with cornerback Jalen Ramsey during the game.

Marrone said the former decision was one he made before the touchdown drive and that the run to Leonard Fournette “just didn’t work.” Marrone wasn’t as forthcoming about the issue with Ramsey.

Marrone said there was “a lot of emotion” and that he didn’t recall what was said while the two men were nose-to-nose in the first half. Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports that Jalen Ramsey left without speaking to reporters, so there was no word on the content of the conversation on that front either.

DiRocco believes that Marrone’s decision not to challenge that a pass to Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins was actually incomplete as Ramsey made it clear on the field that he believed officials made the wrong call.