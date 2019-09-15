Janoris Jenkins: We need pressure, I can’t cover for 10 seconds

AP

The Giants got to Josh Allen for three sacks in Sunday’s 28-14 loss to the Bills, which was three more than they had in the season-opening loss to the Cowboys but it still wasn’t enough to make one member of the defense happy about how much pressure the defense is generating.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins called the team’s defensive play in the first two games “really discouraging” and took particular issue with quarterbacks “sitting back there patting the ball” long enough to find an open receiver.

“When you’ve got time [to throw] and you ain’t getting no pressure, I can’t cover nobody for 10 seconds,” Jenkins said, via NJ.com. “Who can cover somebody for 10 seconds? Go look at the first five seconds of the route. He’s not open. If you’re scrambling and there ain’t no pressure getting there, what do you want me to do? I can’t cover this side and that side. Come on, bro. We’ve got to play football around here.”

Jenkins insisted he wasn’t calling anybody out and that “11 people” are involved with the team’s defense on every play, but kept returning to the lack of pass rush as something that has to change if the Giants want to wind up as a winner in one of their games this season.