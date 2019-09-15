Jimmy Garoppolo playing like the player 49ers thought he was

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo no longer is thinking about his surgically repaired knee.

The 49ers quarterback took only two hits Sunday, both by Ryan Glasgow, including one Garoppolo threw for a 39-yard completion to Deebo Samuel. But he lived to tell about it.

“Yeah, it’s good to get hit, I guess,” Garoppolo said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “It sounds weird to say, but yeah.”

Garoppolo invited questions with his preseason performance, but he’s answered in two games in the regular season. Garoppolo has completed 35 of 52 passes for 463 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Bigger still, the 49ers are 2-0.

“Everybody knows the ability Jimmy has, and he’s shown it,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “It’s not just about a guy with talent. It’s a guy who has talent [and] who has played in games and shown everyone he can play at a high level. The more he’s out there, I truly believe the better he will get, even when he does make mistakes, as long as he learns from them.”