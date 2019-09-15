Joe Staley suffers broken fibula

Getty Images

The 49ers had an easy win but suffered a big loss today.

San Francisco left tackle Joe Staley suffered a broken fibula. That will likely put him out a significant period of time, perhaps enough to go on injured reserve.

The 35-year-old Staley has spent his entire career in San Francisco and started all 16 games last year. He’s never missed more than seven games in a season, but this year it appears he will.

With Staley injured, keeping Jimmy Garoppolo will become even more difficult, and a healthy Garoppolo is the highest priority for the 2-0 49ers.