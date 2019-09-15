John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson a “conundrum” for opposing defenses

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes in Sunday’s win over the Cardinals and that gives him seven through the first two weeks of the 2019 season.

That’s one more touchdown than Jackson managed to throw in seven starts last season and his success through the air hasn’t come at the expense of his ability to make plays with his feet. Jackson ran for 122 yards on Sunday, which is the most of any player who also threw for 250 yards — Jackson had 272 passing yards — in a game.

“I just had to take what the defense gave me, and sometimes I had to run,” Jackson said, via ESPN.com. “Sometimes I had to make scrambles because they had a great coverage, and some of our guys weren’t open. I just had to move the sticks.”

When discussing Jackson’s various threats, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that defending Jackson is “going to be a real conundrum” for opposing defenses. The Chiefs are the next one up in what’s shaping up to be one of the biggest games on the Week Three schedule.