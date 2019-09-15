Kenyan Drake: Of course I want to be here

Getty Images

Before Sunday’s games kicked off, Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported that the Dolphins have talked to other teams about a trade involving running back Kenyan Drake.

That report was refuted by Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, who also reported that Drake has not joined defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick in requesting a trade.

Drake still faced questions about his future in Miami after Sunday’s loss to New England. Drake said he didn’t know anything about trade talks, but that his preference is to stay with a team that’s been outscored 102-10 so far this season.

“I don’t know anything about the validity of that and I’m going to continue to show up every day to do my job. . . . Of course I want to be here,” Drake said, via the Miami Herald. “Fourth year. I have a great relationship with everybody, the people who sweep up and work behind us to the people in the kitchen staff, the coaching staff. The media relations people, everybody. Obviously, everything being equal, I would want to be here.”

If Drake’s still around, he’ll be in Dallas to help the Dolphins try to stay within 40 of the Cowboys next weekend.