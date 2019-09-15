Lamar Jackson runs for 120, throws for 272 in 23-17 win

Getty Images

The Ravens didn’t put as many points on the board as they did in Week One, but the result was just as good.

Lamar Jackson threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns and added 120 rushing yards to pace the Ravens to a 23-17 win over the Cardinals in Baltimore. The win puts the Ravens at 2-0 ahead of next week’s trip to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs.

Jackson and the Ravens got things rolling with a 94-yard touchdown drive to start the game and they had another long touchdown drive at the end of the second quarter to open up an 11-point lead. The Cardinals found some better offensive footing in the second half and closed within three points after a David Johnson touchdown run, but they lost five yards over their final two drives to allow Baltimore to close out the victory.

Kyler Murray continued to show a knack for big plays to Larry Fitzgerald, who had two catches of at least 40 yards for the second week in a row, and Christian Kirk also posted 104 receiving yards on the afternoon. Consistency was an issue, however, as Murray ended the day 25-of-40 while also taking three sacks.

The Ravens weren’t as consistent as they were last week, but they wound up with the ball in their possession for more than 37 minutes. That meant a lot of chances for Jackson to impact the game and that’s been a big positive for the Ravens so far this year.