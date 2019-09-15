Laremy Tunsil “good” after ankle scare

Getty Images

It didn’t look good when Laremy Tunsil was rolled up on by teammate Zach Fulton in the fourth quarter. It looked even worse when Tunsil limped off the field.

The Texans paid a pretty penny to get the left tackle.

Tunsil, though, returned to the game and expects to be good to go for next week.

“Good,” Tunsil said when asked how he feels, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “It’s part of football.”

Roderick Johnson shifted from right tackle to left tackle with Tunsil out on a fourth-down play, and Seantrel Henderson went in at right tackle. The Texans scored a touchdown and held on for a 13-12 victory.

The Texans breathed a sigh of relief when Tunsil returned.

“I don’t think it’s too bad,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said.