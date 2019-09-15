Laremy Tunsil limps off with ankle injury as Texans take 13-3 lead

Getty Images

The Texans backed up the Brink’s truck in Miami to get Laremy Tunsil to protect Deshaun Watson. But Tunsil limped off the field with 11:41 remaining Sunday.

Tunsil’s lower left leg was rolled up on by teammate Zach Fulton on a 1-yard rush by Carlos Hyde on the goal line.

He is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Roderick Johnson shifted from right tackle to left tackle with Tunsil out on a fourth-down play, and Seantrel Henderson went in at right tackle.

The Texans went for it on fourth-and-one from the Jacksonville 2-yard line, and Watson scored the game’s first touchdown. It has given the Texans a 13-3 lead and followed a Gardner Minshew fumble.

Whitney Mercilus forced the fumble on a sack of Minshew at the Jacksonville 11, and J.J. Watt recovered.

It marked the 20th consecutive game the Jaguars have turned the ball over.