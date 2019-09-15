Leonard Fournette: I thought I got in when I reached the ball

Getty Images

The Jaguars celebrated on the sideline while watching the video replay board with 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter Sunday. They believed Leonard Fournette scored on a 2-point conversion.

Fournette still believes he did.

“Yeah, I thought I got in when I reached the ball,” Fournette said, “but apparently, they [officials] thought otherwise.”

Al Riveron, the NFL’s supervisor of officials, decided he didn’t see enough to overturn the call on the field. His replays were limited, though, because the game went to such a small television audience.

Fournette was stopped by safety Justin Reid, leaving the Jaguars on the short end of a 13-12 loss.

The Jaguars stood with coach Doug Marrone in deciding to go for the win instead of tying the game with a PAT.

“Honestly, from the angles we saw we were celebrating on the field,” Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. “We thought that was two points. Obviously, I know it has to be definitive, and that’s just the nature of the game. You put it in the referees’ hands, and it could go either way. But we made a lot of mistakes, and we didn’t play as good as we could’ve, but we still had a chance to win at the end.”