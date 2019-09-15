Lions’ defense stands strong in win over Chargers

Getty Images

Lions cornerback Darius Slay had the biggest play of the game at the most opportune time.

As Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers heaved the ball into the end zone late in the fourth quarter with Detroit clinging to a 13-10 lead, Slay leapt in front of the pass and intercepted it, preserving a victory.

It was a solid showing by the Lions’ defense, which clamped down on Rivers and his receivers and forced two turnovers, that interception and a fumble by Austin Ekeler, who otherwise played well in place of holdout Melvin Gordon.

The Lions’ offense did not play well. Matthew Stafford was intercepted twice, and Kerryon Johnson was held to just 41 yards on 12 carries.

Both teams had kicking woes, with the Chargers missing two field goals and the Lions missing a field goal and an extra point, although the Chargers have the excuse that their kicker, Michael Badgley, is injured and had to be replaced by punter Ty Long.

But the Lions’ defense did what it had to do, and Detroit is now 1-0-1. The Chargers fall to 1-1.