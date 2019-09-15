Lions expected to play without Taylor Decker

Getty Images

The Chargers don’t have left tackle Russell Okung in the lineup as he’s on the non-football illness list due to the pulmonary embolism he suffered this offseason.

It looks like the Lions are going to be without their left tackle for Sunday’s game as well. Taylor Decker was listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game against the Chargers due to a back injury and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he won’t be in the lineup.

Decker had a rough game in last Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. He gave up two sacks and was flagged for four penalties in the 27-27 tie. Tyrell Crosby would fill Decker’s spot in the lineup.

The Lions also listed linebacker Jarrad Davis (ankle) and defensive lineman Da'shawn Hand (elbow) as questionable. Both players were inactive against the Cardinals last week.