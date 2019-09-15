Marquise Brown is the unnamed player in the lawsuit against Antonio Brown

Posted by Mike Florio on September 15, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT
The lawsuit filed last week against Patriots receiver Antonio Brown mentions that another football player was present on one of the evenings that culminated in an alleged incident between Brown and his accuser. That player wasn’t named in the lawsuit.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, that player is Ravens receiver Marquise Brown.

Marquise Brown, the cousin of Antonio Brown, faces no accusations. But Marquise Brown surely will be interviewed by the NFL to determine any information that he may have regarding anything he witnessed on the evening in May 2018 when Antonio Brown allegedly raped Britney Taylor.

Marquise Brown is expected to give information that will support his cousin’s position. His relationship with Antonio becomes an obvious issue when it comes to whether Marquise’s version should be accepted without reservation.

Regardless, Marquise Brown will undoubtedly hear from the league, and the league will want to hear what if anything he knows.

44 responses to “Marquise Brown is the unnamed player in the lawsuit against Antonio Brown

  4. I would imagine the Pats would have cut him already if they felt he was lying or if they didn’t already know Taylor was clearly trying to extort Brown with the proper evidence. No way Rosenhaus talks so openly and confidently being on record as expecting Brown cleared, likely very very soon when Taylor is exposed as a liar on a quest for some quick cash.

    These athletes need to take who they sleep with very seriously.

  5. Goodell cares not for evidence. The bottom line is, if Goodell doesn’t want to to play (Brady) you won’t play even if he has to manufacture “evidence.” If Goodell wants you to play (Hill) he’ll ignore even the most concrete evidence. Remember how he denied seeing the Rice video and several other instances?

  7. Tylawspick6: would have cut him, really? You are saying they had no idea whatsoever about Hernandez? Come on, Kraft and BB dont care as long as they win, just like any other team. Stop with the nonsense.

  8. “Goodell cares not for evidence. The bottom line is, if Goodell doesn’t want to to play (Brady) you won’t play even if he has to manufacture “evidence.” If Goodell wants you to play (Hill) he’ll ignore even the most concrete evidence. Remember how he denied seeing the Rice video and several other instances?”

    Remember when he tried so hard to keep the deflategate hearing transcript under wraps because it showed him lying about Brady’s testimon? That was cool.

  14. “Tylawspick6: would have cut him, really? You are saying they had no idea whatsoever about Hernandez? Come on, Kraft and BB dont care as long as they win, just like any other team. Stop with the nonsense.”

    You think they knew Hernandez was murderer? LOL

  15. His relationship with Antonio becomes an obvious issue when it comes to whether Marquise’s version should be accepted without reservation.

    How about her “relationship” with Brown as seen through the videos posted? How about her rebuffed requests for investment in her business? How about no police report at the time?

    NO ONE’S VERSION should be accepted without reservation, EVER! Look to the evidence and nothing else.

  16. You’d think if the Patriots knew Hernandez murdered people they wouldn’t even have a team right now because they would be accessory to murder. But that doesn’t stop the delusional nutjobs from spouting their craziness on the internet.

  17. The Patriots lack integrity. It starts with Kraft and works its way down to the rank and file of the team.

  18. What if Marquise says no? He was in college at the time and not in the NFL. He’s not accused of doing anything himself. Don’t see how it benefits him to talk.

  20. ricko1112 says:
    September 15, 2019 at 6:58 pm
    Goodell cares not for evidence. The bottom line is, if Goodell doesn’t want to to play (Brady) you won’t play even if he has to manufacture “evidence.” If Goodell wants you to play (Hill) he’ll ignore even the most concrete evidence. Remember how he denied seeing the Rice video and several other instances?
    ————————————

    But ol’ Fraudger now finds himself stuck between the devil of #metoo and the deep blue sea of ongoing CBA discussions. You didn’t really think Hill got off and Gordon was reinstated because he’s become more evolved do you?

  21. “Yep, he saw it all. See ya AB.”

    Lol you really think his cousin would testify to that even if true? You might want to come back to planet earth at some point

  22. wib22 says:
    September 15, 2019 at 7:05 pm
    Another Patriot way class act!
    ———————————–

    Please name the 53 choir boys on the team you root for!

  24. Now let’s review the rules here, ok?
    Ok.

    So even though Marquise is a witness, he AB’s cousin so anything he say in AB’s defense is suspect, dig? Check.

    But anybody come along to bolster her accusation? You best know that truth, baby, straight up no doubt, dig? Check.

  26. Leman Russ says:
    September 15, 2019 at 7:14 pm
    The Patriots lack integrity. It starts with Kraft and works its way down to the rank and file of the team.
    ———
    I know! I mean a 77 year old widower who has donated $500M to charities and leads peace missions to Israel really has no integrity al all! At least in your little fantasy world…

  27. wib22 says:
    September 15, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    Another Patriot way class act!
    ——–

    Well, okay- but Brown has been a model citizen/player with the Pats- all of that other stuff happened while he was a Steeler or Raider- the really classless teams then right?

  28. Good god if Hollywood Brown is your witness to defend your actions, you’ve got major problems, he was a major pain in the backside his entire career at Oklahoma, they did everything they could to hide him. Birds of a feather seam to flock together…..

  29. I don’t think some of you understand what the Exempt List is for. It isn’t about evidence, it is about a preponderance of something that says you are making the league look bad. AB has been making the league look bad for a while now. Some of you (“Oh i am sure the Patriots knew so there must be nothing there’) are missing the point. We know that text exists and we know he threatened a coach and we know he has issues outside of all of that. The text alone is what we used to call “conduct unbecoming.” I would have lost my commission for even coming close to that. That is not making the league look great.

  30. Pats homers are so predictable. You know if Brown was still on the Steeler roster they would be crowing endlessly how such behavior would never be tolerated by the morally superior Pats.

  31. theitalianarmy says ‘no way id tell on my cousin’

    So, if the accusations are true that makes your cousin in this case a sexual predator and you wouldnt tell on him? you’d keep him loose on the street?
    really

  33. What if the Ravens tell Marquise that this is probably the only chance they have to beat the Patriots in the playoffs and Hollywood rolls on big cousin?

    Think about it…

  34. truesob1 says:
    September 15, 2019 at 7:49 pm
    What if the Ravens tell Marquise that this is probably the only chance they have to beat the Patriots in the playoffs and Hollywood rolls on big cousin?
    ———————————-
    It’s more likely that Harbaugh would just tell the Ravens to beat the Patriots the same they have in the past. Execute on offense and don’t break on defense.

  36. A bright, budding career is over if it’s found out he lies to the league to cover for his crumb of a cousin. Antonio made his money, Marquise hasn’t yet.

  37. His cousin is going to testify about this? That’s like asking Bill if Hillary really did delete emails. Come on, man!

  38. Bob, just Bob. YES!!! Someone did!! Antonio Brown!!! What???? His text messages prove he did it. He admits to it and laughs about it, telling her he’s going to go laugh about it with his buddy, so, he’s got that going for him, and you.

  39. objectivefbfan says:
    September 15, 2019 at 7:42 pm
    I don’t think some of you understand what the Exempt List is for.

    That is not making the league look great.
    ———————————————-

    Many of us don’t think you understand the meaning of the word objective.
    Which doesn’t make you look all that great either

  40. “. The text alone is what we used to call “conduct unbecoming.” I would have lost my commission for even coming close to that. ”

    Your commission for what? And on what planet would a salesman lose his commission due to a civil suit being filed against him? What in the world are you talking about?

  41. “Pats homers are so predictable. You know if Brown was still on the Steeler roster they would be crowing endlessly how such behavior would never be tolerated by the morally superior Pats.”

    Nope. Felt the same way about Zeke.

    Now what smart guy?

  42. I did NOT, nor do I want AB on my beloved Pats team. Aside from the sudden emergency situation with the O Line, they’re dropping like flies since Andrews, this team is stacked. Defense is ridiculous. AB is an incredible talent. But is his juvenile behaviour worth risking the chemistry on the team? I’ve doubted BB many times, I screamed for Bledsoe to have his job back. Lawyer Milloy, Willie Mcginnest… so many. But BB has a pretty damn good track record, so I guess I’ll sit back & hope he’s right yet again.

    As for this “situation”…

    This chick has been on a money grab for months. If this was real, and she was truly abused sexually, AB would have been arrested for sexual assault. This is bogus, $2M says it all. She wants cash, not redemption.

  43. I think you may have missed the point, catquick.

    Has nothing to do with his guilt or innocence, just the bald-faced hypocritical irrational PC rules this society plays by.

  44. while I am ranting, I need to scream at Tony Dungy and his neverending Pats biased opinions. That TD pass was clean. Dungy keeps claiming obvious 2 hand pushoff. Bull feces Dungy, Bull feces. I watched, rewound and slowmowed it a dozen times. You just can’t stomache so much Patriots success. Guess what dude, gonna be a long year of showing your disdain, cause they’re still here!!!

