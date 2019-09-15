Marquise Brown is the unnamed player in the lawsuit against Antonio Brown

Getty Images

The lawsuit filed last week against Patriots receiver Antonio Brown mentions that another football player was present on one of the evenings that culminated in an alleged incident between Brown and his accuser. That player wasn’t named in the lawsuit.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, that player is Ravens receiver Marquise Brown.

Marquise Brown, the cousin of Antonio Brown, faces no accusations. But Marquise Brown surely will be interviewed by the NFL to determine any information that he may have regarding anything he witnessed on the evening in May 2018 when Antonio Brown allegedly raped Britney Taylor.

Marquise Brown is expected to give information that will support his cousin’s position. His relationship with Antonio becomes an obvious issue when it comes to whether Marquise’s version should be accepted without reservation.

Regardless, Marquise Brown will undoubtedly hear from the league, and the league will want to hear what if anything he knows.