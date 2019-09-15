Packers hold on for 21-16 win over the Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings made it harder than it appeared it was going to be.

They also made it harder on themselves than it had to be.

The Packers held on for a 21-16 win over the Vikings, after jumping out to a 21-0 lead.

The early offense was an improvement, but they continued to play the kind of solid defense that has been the biggest difference for them this season.

They took the ball away from the Vikings four times, though the next-to-last one would more accurately be described as Kirk Cousins giving it to them.

Cousins threw a ridiculous interception on first-and-goal in the fourth quarter, a terrible decision topped by worse execution. Cousins was 14-of-32 for 230 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. They fumbled away their attempt to lateral around the final play of the game, which was a fitting end to a day of miscues.

The Vikings also had a touchdown nullified after review, when officials found an offensive pass interference penalty. They stelled for a field goal there, and while the four-point difference wouldn’t have changed the result it would have made it look deceptively close.

The Packers still have some questions to answer about the way their offense stalled late. Aaron Rodgers also took some shots from the Vikings defense (which isn’t anything new), but it was significant progress from their 10-3 win over the Bears in the opener.