Packers hold on for 21-16 win over the Vikings

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 15, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Vikings made it harder than it appeared it was going to be.

They also made it harder on themselves than it had to be.

The Packers held on for a 21-16 win over the Vikings, after jumping out to a 21-0 lead.

The early offense was an improvement, but they continued to play the kind of solid defense that has been the biggest difference for them this season.

They took the ball away from the Vikings four times, though the next-to-last one would more accurately be described as Kirk Cousins giving it to them.

Cousins threw a ridiculous interception on first-and-goal in the fourth quarter, a terrible decision topped by worse execution. Cousins was 14-of-32 for 230 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. They fumbled away their attempt to lateral around the final play of the game, which was a fitting end to a day of miscues.

The Vikings also had a touchdown nullified after review, when officials found an offensive pass interference penalty. They stelled for a field goal there, and while the four-point difference wouldn’t have changed the result it would have made it look deceptively close.

The Packers still have some questions to answer about the way their offense stalled late. Aaron Rodgers also took some shots from the Vikings defense (which isn’t anything new), but it was significant progress from their 10-3 win over the Bears in the opener.

77 responses to “Packers hold on for 21-16 win over the Vikings

  5. I defended Cousins originally. I was wrong. He doesnt have “it”…..Stuck with him through next year, unfortunately. Time to find a new QB.

  6. Man I wish we still had Keenum or Teddy or Bradford or Ponder or even T Jack for god’s sake. What an awful performance from Cousins. Congrats Packer fans……….

  7. Good win for Aaron. He is still the boss. Even when he runs out of gas.

    Matty has to learn to be quiet and not upset Aarongant.

  8. What have I been saying this entire year?

    Cousins and the management of the kicking game will doom this team.

    And here we are.

    Zimmer just got outcoached by some rookie nobody had ever heard of just 6 months ago.

    Zimmer, Cousins, Spielman all must go!

  12. Does anyone else remember Vikings fans on here saying that they were the best team in the north before Green Bay and Chicago game even ended?

  15. The Vikings will be getting the traditional letter saying the refs missed some calls.
    No holding penaltied on the packers today umm okay. 4 OPI against the Vikings today. They threw in a late one on Graham to “even” it out. But in spite of all that horrible officiating the Vikings still had a chance until Kirk threw the INT. Can we get Sloter back?

  17. Pretty funny to see the Packer faithful trying to preemptively argue the officiating. We all know it was bad, but the real difference maker was Cousins. He was absolutely awful

  18. Packers went up 21 to nothing, then laid down and are luck Cousins is so terrible. That is my take on the game as a packers fan.

  21. That game was called so crooked but our team is so much better that if KC & SD had just played their B game we would’ve won. The penalties & the bad interception call in the end zone that was incomplete are just BAD! Go Vikings!

  23. Cousins and Officials = Vikes loss. Even with all the non calls on the Black Rhinos, Cousins was in position to give them the win late in the 4th quarter, then he failed.

  25. The Vikings had THREE offensive pass interferences called against them!
    THREE in one game
    I’ve watched football for 40 years and have NEVER seen one team called for 3 OFFENSIVE pass interference calls in one game

    And it happened AT Lambeau…hmmmm
    Yes MN shot themselves in the foot, but the refs provided the gun several times

  27. That game was called so crooked but our team is so much better that if KC & SD had just played their B game we would’ve won. The penalties & the bad interception call in the end zone that was incomplete are just BAD! I’m not congratulating any team that won because they had 18 against our 11. Go Vikings!

  33. Both team’s defenses played well today. Cook is a beast, wish I hadn’t had to stash him on the bench this week. Viking D showed up in the 2nd half but GB defense is for real as well! Hope Smith is ok. Great game, but over-officiated as usual.

    Alone at the top of the division feels real nice. I’m sure we will hear about biased officiating until the next meeting, but right now it’s time to ask the purples how the juggaunaut that is the Minnesota Vikings lost to an old man whose clearly in decline, a garbage roster, and a historically terrible defense? How’d that happen? Perplexing given what we’ve been told since last season ended.

  35. I still don’t know what to make of the Packers offense. 21 points in the first 17 minutes and not much after. There were two huge drops on bombs, one by Adams and one my MVS. Great pass rush by the Vikings in the 2nd qtr and beyond. I like the defense, and holding Cook and the Vikes to 16 is impressive. I didn’t like the TD taken away for the OPI, it the rest of the calls on the Vikings were self-induced. I’ll take that win and 2-0 as Rodgers and LeFleur get comfortable.

  36. Got that *W* and are 2-0. That was the goal. Mission accomplished!

    Was not happy with the turnovers. G-Mo and Linsley nearly handed Minnesota the game. I also didn’t like going into a shell a bit on offense after the 21-0 lead. That is when you keep pedal to the floor and snap their neck.

    The *W* is what matters and now the focus is on Denver.✊

    2-0 and…

    #GoPackGo!🏈

  39. derp363 says:
    September 15, 2019 at 4:28 pm
    What have I been saying this entire year?

    Cousins and the management of the kicking game will doom this team.

    And here we are.

    Zimmer just got outcoached by some rookie nobody had ever heard of just 6 months ago.

    Zimmer, Cousins, Spielman all must go

    @@@@@@@@@@@@@

    You need to relax man.

  40. Prior to the game I seem to remember Viking fan’s guaranteeing a Viking blowout. A Viking victory by 14 points. Funny thing, it didn’t happen. This was a good old fashioned black and blue division nail biter. Thankfully the Packers jumped out to a 21 point lead. It also helped that Cousin’s couldn’t hit wide open receivers. The interception by King in the end zone was huge. Packer offense was quiet after early in the second quarter. But all that matters at the end is the scoreboard. Good game, the rematch should be interesting.

  41. seriously, how can anybody think Cousins was going to do anything but throw a pick in that 4th quarter drive?

    It’s what he does! you notice how Rodgers after the game always kind of pats guys like cousins and Trubisky on the chest after they have another horrible game? it’s not because they are buddies. it’s because Rodgers is SO HAPPY those no talent ass clowns are the quarterbacks of their biggest rivals.

  42. I’ve never been one to give Cousins much credit, and yet he still managed to disappoint me. He just pretty much sucks.

  43. The Packers may have won, but by the end of the game, neither team looked good.

    The Lions on the other hand……three words!!

    BIG! PLAY! SLAY!!!!!!!!!!

    Packers, Vikings and Bears, pay heed…..THE KING OF THE JUNGLE IS BACK!!!!

    ROAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ONEPRIDE

  47. Congrats on the win in the first 16 minutes of the game.

    We tried, but failed to overcome a 21 point deficit on the road.

    Not happy about the decision to take a TD off the board on something not remotely in the area of the ball and not called on the field. Dean Blandino (who I believe more then the current NFL stooge) didn’t agree with the decision. I concur.

    Looking forward to the rematch on December 23rd.

  49. good grief is cousins a liability. As a Vikings fan I can only hope that these next two years are not dictated by his fumbles and picks. Congrats to the cheese heads on your win. See you at the end of the year.

  50. Good. I hope the Viking fans feel like they got robbed. Now they know exactly how we felt a year ago tomorrow about the horrible roughing the passer call on Clay Matthews.

  51. gopackgocausecowboysblow says:
    September 15, 2019 at 4:38 pm
    Prior to the game I seem to remember Viking fan’s guaranteeing a Viking blowout.
    ———-
    Prior to the game I know packer fans were claiming this was their bye week. But somehow they needed Cousins to choke in order to win.

  54. Cousins was actually pretty good at throwing the ball away when nothing was on …until 1st and goal, inexcusable. When Bailey steps up to kick, it’s a watch through your fingers job. The Vikings aren’t a bad team but it’s small margins that can turn 12-4 into 8-8.

  57. The Vikings were running the back down the throat of the Packers in that late 4th qtr drive. All they had to do was punch it in and instead, Cousins throws the game winning (for the Packers ) INT.

    Thank god Spielman doesn’t know a good qb, the Vikings would be lethal if they ever got one.

  58. Who just throws up a duck on first and goal when you have been successful at pounding the rock all day. Kirk freaking cousins that’s who. I completely give up on him. I dont care if he is lights out amazing next week. I no longer support him. God that was awful to watch. So many chances to come back and win.

  59. Why is no one talking about the defensive pass interference on the interception in the endzone. Yeah, Cousins never should have thrown that ball. It was his fault. But the defender did way more to interfere with Diggs than any of the offensive pass interference calls that were called against the Vikings in this game, including the score that they took away. The refs called this game unfairly and inconsistently. This is the biggest issue the NFL is facing.

  60. Not happy about the decision to take a TD off the board on something not remotely in the area of the ball
    —–
    I was surprised they called the opi as well, but I disagree that it wasn’t in the area of the ball. Cook checked the first Packer defender then ran into the end zone and knocked the trailing safety off the route. Watch it again….not sure if Savage (I think it was him) could have closed in time but that’s still not a legal play and should’ve been called in real time.

  64. For those arguing that King didn’t intercept the ball in the end zone, the exact same call was made earlier in the game with Theilan when he caught the ball rolled over and then dropped it. He was down first. If you guys wanna complain about officiating you should complain about that non-call on Montravis Adams when he got pulled backwards on the Cook TD run. Also, thank Diggs for messing with your kicker. #WideLeft

  65. flviking
    __________

    another blown game by cousins, the kicking game, and zimmer. you’re one of the usual homers on this site that guarantees viking superbowls every year. glad you’re feeling righteous after another choke job by your team.

  66. Packers had an extra 3 days of rest and time to prepare for this game and you could definitely tell in the firs quarter. Congrats pack fans the nfl is also giving you 4 of the next 5 at home. No other team gets that treatment.

  67. shlort says:
    September 15, 2019 at 4:31 pm
    Packers went up 21 to nothing, then laid down and are luck Cousins is so terrible. That is my take on the game as a packers fan.
    ———
    Thank you for an honest assessment.

  68. it’s not because they are buddies. it’s because Rodgers is SO HAPPY those no talent ass clowns are the quarterbacks of their biggest rivals.

    LOL………

  70. It’s starting to become clear how Zim is vastly overrated as a coach. When a team gets burnt so badly and is coached to foul nearly every play because they can’t keep up on ability alone, some are bound to get called by the refs.

    Instead of correcting this going forward Zim will teach his players to continue to hold, pull, push, and pick as “the calls will even out”. But they won’t because the refs are now onto his coaching style after this game.

  71. who is the kicker going to be next week? Zimmer will cut Bailey because of his miss today. should be interesting to see how high of a draft pick this team gives up for another backup kicker.

  72. It still scares me that we take our foot of of the gas when we have a lead. I thought McCarthy was gone….
    I’m also irritated that we didn’t convert on that 3rd and 1 and didn’t take the points. By that point the offense had stalled on numerous drives and we were in good FG position.

    ALWAYS TAKE THE POINTS!!!!!

  73. I don’t believe in conspiracy theories. I don’t believe the officials were paid by the Packers. I do believe the officials sucked and screwed the Vikings several times. The Vikings absolutely deserved to lose after playing like that, but nobody can deny the officials were brutal. Neither team is bound for much the way they played today.

  74. Rumor has it that Jay Cutler legally changed his name to Kirk Cousin’s. The way Jay Cousin’s played in this game was evident it could be true. Accuracy way off, and he is lucky Alexander dropped an easy pick.

  76. Let’s see, a guy runs for 154 Yards and on 1st & Goal from the 8, you decide to put it in the hands of a guy who’s already given gift certificate INT’s, like candy. Typical Vikings Football. A travesty of coaching! Absolutely Pathetic decisions. Yes, stripes gave head scratching calls out there, but, the game was still to be had. Add, undiscipline, and again, coaches being unprepared. They should never, ever, have been in a 21-0 hole !

    Feel so bad for Dalvin. We have to live with arguably, the worst free agency signing ever!

    Not sure who made that call on 1st and Goal from the 8, but, seems like this is a coaching harbing of things to come

