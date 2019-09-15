Pat Shurmur: Starting Daniel Jones not “a conversation for right now”

Getty Images

The Giants fell to 0-2 in a 28-14 home loss to the Bills on Sunday and that’s the same way they started each of the last two seasons.

Those seasons ended with a combined 8-24 record and there’s been little about the first two weeks to suggest that the Giants are headed for a much better record this time around. Given that dreary play and the presence of Daniel Jones on the sideline, head coach Pat Shurmur got more questions on Sunday about how much longer Eli Manning will be the team’s starting quarterback.

Shurmur said on Sunday afternoon that starting Jones is not “a conversation for right now.” It’s not clear if that means it’s not a conversation for right after the game or if the team is still totally on board with Manning as their starter.

Manning was 26-of-45 for 250 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He was playing without Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate, but the diminishing returns of the last few seasons have remained the same regardless of who else is in the lineup.

That means there will be conversations in New York and New Jersey about whether it is time to start Jones whether the Giants want to take part in them or not.