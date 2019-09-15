Patriots finally free of their Miami vice

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 15, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Patriots have struggled in Miami in recent years.

But the Dolphins are going to struggle wherever they go this year, so that figured to matter less.

The Patriots easily handled the Dolphins 43-0 Sunday, setting aside what has recently been a tough trip for them.

Prior to this week, the Patriots had lost five of their last six in South Florida, for reasons no one really understands.

It was easy Sunday, however, as the Dolphins gained just 184 yards. They had 38 yards at the end of the third quarter, so the arrow is clearly trending up. Or something.

They pulled quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick after his second pick-six of the day (Stephon Gilmore and Jamie Collins accepted his gifts). Fitzpatrick was 11-of-21 for 89 yards and three total interceptions. Poor Josh Rosen might have an argument to play more, but it’s worth wondering if he wants to, after he was picked off on the final play of the game.

The Patriots put together a solid first drive and never had to look back. They threw to new wideout Antonio Brown early, and he finished his first game with four catches for 56 yards and the touchdown.

Beyond that, they just had to run the ball and kill time. Running back Sony Michel finished with 85 yards and a touchdown, and Tom Brady had a clean 20-of-28 for 264 yards and two touchdowns kind of day.

Also, the Dolphins have to do this 14 more times, after being outscored 102-10 in two games.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Patriots finally free of their Miami vice

  1. The Patriots D couldn’t get off the field in the 4th quarter. Normally that is a bad thing.

    But pick 6’s on 2 consecutive possessions? I don’t think I’ve seen that in 55 years of watching the league.

  4. REALLY ROSS , REALLY,
    Just do us dolphin fans a favor and sell the team you are a terrible owner, 1 winning season since you have been apart of this franchise. Sell to someone who cares. Tanking never works in the NFL and the coaching is terrible, if I tanked my job I would be fired but then again I care about what I do.maybe you should try that approa.h

  5. firerogergoodellnow says:
    September 15, 2019 at 4:21 pm
    Pay All The Referees In Order To Succeed

    —————–
    THAT’S what you took from the 43-0 game?

  6. It’s amazing – Chris Simms is the only person alive who couldn’t predict the Patriot’s win over the Dolphins.
    How did that prediction for the Steeler’s game work for you?!

  7. Is any Dolphin watching this season? Im a life long fan but I cant waste 3 hours every Sunday if they wont bother TRYING to put a competent product on the field. Maybe if they stop trading away our best players Id consider watching these hilarious blowouts.

  12. Patriots offense is scary. That is nothing really new. Patriots defense looks scary as hell. THAT is what should worry the league.

  13. Pats win 43-0 in Miami, defense gets 4 INT’s 2 for TD’s with 7 sacks, B Belichick says “ya we played ok, still room for lots of improvement in all phases of the game”. This is why he is the best. Mike Tomlin would have his team carry him off the field for a week 2 blowout and allow his players to believe they’re going to the SB, then lose the following week to some team they should beat, maybe even blow out.

  14. Settle down men it’s nearly 7am. A lot went wrong yesterday – Tom, what was that throw behind LaCosse about? – he barely caught it no thanks to you! And Gordon, can’t you run a rub rout? Sony, that was your 2nd fumble in as many years! O-line, 3 new guys and 2 others out of position is no excuse for allowing your QB to be sacked – and I saw two high snaps. Slater, can’t you run in-field? Devin, why did you slip on that loose turf and allow the Phins a 1st down? I’ll punish you of course but, THE award, for the absolute worst, goes to the XP team. You’re in for rough week – every single one of you…

  16. Cue Pats haters: Worst division evah!!

    Cue Pats fans: Defeats opponents in or out of division at same rate

    Cue Bill: Could do better

    Cue Tom: No one respects us, motivated for rings 7, 8, 9, 10

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!