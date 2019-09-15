Patriots get Antonio Brown involved quickly

AP

The Patriots wasted no time working Antonio Brown into their offense.

In fact, he’s their passing game at the moment.

The Patriots drove for a quick (and probably the first of many) touchdowns against the Dolphins for a 7-0 lead.

The 10-play drive included seven rushes, including Sony Michel‘s scoring run.

All three passes went to Brown, including the second play of the game.

He’s working out of the slot and finding space, and Tom Brady has to be delighted to have that kind of weapon on the field with him.