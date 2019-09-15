Pete Carroll wins PI challenge, Seahawks go up 28-19

Getty Images

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll lost a challenge in the first half of Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh when officials ruled that a defensive pass interference call on linebacker Mychal Kendricks would stand.

Carroll had more luck on his second try of the day. After a Russell Wilson deep shot to wide receiver Tyler Lockett fell incomplete, Carroll threw the flag and argued that Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds interfered with Lockett. After a review, officials agreed with Carroll’s view and the Seahawks had a 38-yard gain inside the Pittsburgh 30-yard-line.

That big gain was followed by a more conventional big play when Wilson hit DK Metcalf for a 28-yard score. The ensuing extra point made it 28-19 Seattle with 7:15 left to play.

That leaves Mason Rudolph with a lot of work to do if the Steelers are going to avoid an 0-2 start. Rudolph replaced Ben Roethlisberger after halftime and threw his first NFL touchdown pass to tight end Vance McDonald earlier in the fourth.