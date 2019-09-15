Raiders have 10-0 lead over Chiefs after first quarter

AP

The Raiders scored on their first two possessions, while holding the Chiefs to 26 total yards on their first two possessions.

It has added up to a 10-0 early lead for the Raiders.

Oakland drove for an opening field goal, an unsatisfying result after facing a third-and-one at the Kansas City 10. Josh Jacobs was stopped for no gain by Chris Jones, and Daniel Carlson kicked a 28-yard field goal.

On the Raiders’ second possession, Tyrell Williams caught a 4-yard pass from Derek Carr for a touchdown with 4:46 remaining in the first quarter.

Carr is 6-for-12 for 71 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs had scored in the first quarter in 22 consecutive games before Sunday when they were shut out in the first period.