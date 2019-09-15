Rams extend lead to 14 points before end of third quarter

Getty Images

The Rams and Saints were playing a defensive slugfest for most of the first three quarters, but the Rams opened up a sizable lead over the final minutes of the third quarter.

Jared Goff found Brandin Cooks for a two-yard touchdown less than five minutes after Todd Gurley‘s four-yard touchdown run broke a 6-6 tie. That puts the Rams up 20-6 at the end of three quarters against a Saints team that’s playing without quarterback Drew Brees.

Brees left the game with a right thumb injury in the first quarter and had a helmet on at the start of the third, but the Saints have stuck with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback. Bridgewater led a field goal drive to open the second half, but a pair of sacks sank the next offensive possession.

JoJo Natson returned the ensuing punt to the Saints’ 32-yard-line, which made it easy for the Rams to pad their lead heading into the final quarter of play.