Rams grab 6-3 lead before halftime

Saints Cameron Jordan thought he had a touchdown that broke a 3-3 tie late in the second quarter, but officials wrongly ruled Jared Goff had thrown an incompletion on a play that should have been ruled a fumble.

The Saints got the ball, but their drive stalled on a failed fourth-down run by Alvin Kamara near midfield. The Rams used the good field position to their advantage as a 20-yard run by Todd Gurley and a 14-yard completion to Robert Woods put them in the red zone in the final seconds of the half.

An incompletion on third down meant they wouldn’t get into the end zone, but they still were able to grab a 6-3 lead on Greg Zuerlein‘s second field goal of the game.

The Saints have been without quarterback Drew Brees since he injured his right hand midway through the first quarter. Teddy Bridgewater has completed 6-of-10 passes for 49 yards and both offenses have been held largely in check through the first 30 minutes of play.

Whichever side chips away at that advantage will have the edge down the stretch on Sunday.