Ravens up 17-6 on Cardinals at half

Another 49-point win doesn’t appear to be in the cards for the Ravens, but their bid for a second straight win is still in good shape.

Lamar Jackson threw two touchdowns and the Ravens defense kept Arizona out of the end zone through the first two quarters of Sunday’s game in Baltimore. The Ravens also got a field goal from Justin Tucker and lead the Cardinals 17-6 at halftime.

Jackson’s touchdowns both came on throwns to tight ends. Mark Andrews opened the scoring with a 27-yard score and Hayden Hurst caught a one-yard toss in the second quarter to extend the lead to 11 points. Jackson is 12-of-16 for 171 yards and he’s also run for 64 yards in another strong half of work.

Kyler Murray‘s start hasn’t been as cold as last week’s opener, but the Cardinals need another second half jolt if they are going to have a chance to win this game. He’s 17-of-26 for 192 yards, but has been sacked twice and wasn’t ready for a shotgun snap on a failed third down conversion.

It didn’t help the Arizona offense that running back David Johnson injured his left wrist, but he was able to return to the game and finding a way to get him going would help efforts to spark another comeback.