Report: Dolphins to consider starting Josh Rosen next week

Getty Images

At this point, it’s hard to argue. It’s also hard to imagine how it would help.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are considering starting quarterback Josh Rosen next week against the Cowboys, after yet another horrible performance by Ryan Fitzpatrick.

In the 43-0 loss to the Patriots, Fitzpatrick threw three interceptions, including a pair of pick-sixes in a five-play span. He completed 11-of-21 passes for 89 yards, for a passer rating of 23.8. He was sacked four times.

They’ve scored 10 points in two games.

In the moments after the game, coach Brian Flores said “Right now, Ryan is still the starter.” But that appears to be a temporary condition, even if it lasts another week.