Report: Dolphins to consider starting Josh Rosen next week

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 15, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT
At this point, it’s hard to argue. It’s also hard to imagine how it would help.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are considering starting quarterback Josh Rosen next week against the Cowboys, after yet another horrible performance by Ryan Fitzpatrick.

In the 43-0 loss to the Patriots, Fitzpatrick threw three interceptions, including a pair of pick-sixes in a five-play span. He completed 11-of-21 passes for 89 yards, for a passer rating of 23.8. He was sacked four times.

They’ve scored 10 points in two games.

In the moments after the game, coach Brian Flores said “Right now, Ryan is still the starter.” But that appears to be a temporary condition, even if it lasts another week.

 

11 responses to “Report: Dolphins to consider starting Josh Rosen next week

  1. I get it, Fitz has been awful. But what happens when you start Rosen and he’s equally as terrible? Then what?

  2. poor guy. his career has probably had the worst start in recent 1st round pick QB history in terms of the teams and directions of those teams he has been on.

  3. Rosen has come in relief and done exactly the same. A switch needs to be made for sure, I just don’t think Dolphins fans should expect an improvement.

  7. murraysons says:
    September 15, 2019 at 4:42 pm
    I get it, Fitz has been awful. But what happens when you start Rosen and he’s equally as terrible? Then what?
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Going with the hot hand is fine, but going with the not-quite-as-cold hand is the worst case scenario.

    It is going to be a long year for ‘fins fans but hang in there. Flo is a good coach and will get it turned around though it may take a few seasons to bolster the roster.

  9. The first thing that Miami needs to understand is: “YOU DON’T HAVE TO TANK NOW” because Miami has enough picks to move into any position that they need too to get anyone that they want REGARDLES of their record.
    So Flores should add a few needed players on a one year deal and try to WIN! And Start Josh Rosen PLEASE! Bring in another veteran QB and release Fitzpatrick. This defense is much more talented than anyone imagined; even without Reshad Jones. This team can win NOW and make the post season!

  11. Sure, start Rosen, but if you think Ryan Fitzpatrick is the reason that the Dolphins stink (or even that his stats are as bad as they are), then you haven’t been paying attention.

