Sam Darnold hopes to rejoin the Jets this week

For a normal patient, a diagnosis of mono means three or four weeks of weakness and malaise, and four or six weeks until a return to full health. For a professional athlete, the timeline may be different.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold tells Jay Glazer of FOX that Darnold feels much better, that he hasn’t lost much weight, and that he feels good enough to return to the tem this week.

The problem, per Glazer, is that Darnold’s spleen is enlarged and not protected by his ribs. Doctors have told Darnold it will take 21 days for the spleen to be small enough to allow him to play.

Darnold’s goal continues to be a return to game action after the Week Four bye. He’s definitely out for Monday night against the Browns and Sunday against the Patriots.