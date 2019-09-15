Seahawks lose DPI challenge, fall behind 7-0

Getty Images

The Seahawks tried to get officials in Pittsburgh to pick up a defensive pass interference flag at the goal line early in the second quarter, but their effort failed.

Their effort to stop James Conner on the ensuing play failed as well. The Steelers running back plunged into the end zone and Pittsburgh took a 7-0 lead over the visiting side.

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks was flagged for interfering with Jaylen Samuels on a pass down the sideline. There appeared to be contact from Samuels in addition to anything Kendricks did during the play, but there’s a belief that the league is only looking for replay to overturn egregious missed calls in either direction and the call on the field went against Seattle.

Both defenses had been firmly in control of the game before Conner’s touchdown, which was set up by a T.J. Watt strip and fumble recovery by Mark Barron. Barron returned the fumble for a touchdown, but an illegal block penalty on Sean Davis forced the Steelers to work a little harder for the score.