Seahawks outlast Steelers for 28-26 win in Pittsburgh

Posted by Josh Alper on September 15, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Steelers were back home on Sunday and they found a way to put some more points on the scoreboard, but the end result was another loss and injuries to a pair of key offensive players.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger left the game at halftime with a right elbow injury and running back James Conner left with a knee injury, which left Mason Rudolph and Jaylen Samuels trying to author a comeback win.

A Devin Bush fumble recovery got them the ball on the Seattle three-yard-line and Vance McDonald‘s second touchdown of the day allowed them to close within 28-26, but the defense couldn’t get the ball back and the Seahawks head back to Seattle with their second win of the season.

They closed out that win behind a pair of Russell Wilson scrambles for first downs and a Chris Carson third down conversion that ensured time would run out without the Steelers getting a last chance. That was a nice end to the day for Carson, who fumbled twice and had the giveaway that Bush recovered in the fourth.

Carson also saw Rashaad Penny run well on 10 carries. Penny’s work included a 37-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and the Seahawks offense in general came alive after being held to seven points in the first half.

Wilson threw for three scores, including a 28-yarder to DK Metcalf in the fourth quarter that put the Seahawks up two scores. That wouldn’t have been the case if the Steelers had not gone for two after McDonald’s first touchdown and the Steelers had no chance to tie the score after McDonald’s second score as a result.

Pittsburgh’s now 0-2 for the first time since the 2013 season. The Seahawks last started 2-0 that season as well and they ended it with a Super Bowl title, so many people in Seattle will be hoping that lightning strikes twice.

19 responses to “Seahawks outlast Steelers for 28-26 win in Pittsburgh

  5. The Seahawks totally dominated the Steelers today. Losing Bell and Brown has sounded the death knell for this team. The fans have been shooting off their big mouths long enough. Nice to get some peace and quiet.

  6. TimTebowGodOfFootballKarma says:
    September 15, 2019 at 4:42 pm
    The Seahawks totally dominated the Steelers today. Losing Bell and Brown has sounded the death knell for this team. The fans have been shooting off their big mouths long enough. Nice to get some peace and quiet

    ___________

    Patriots bearing the Dolphins 43-0 is a dominating game.

    28-26 is not.

  8. The Seahawks were trying to give the Steelers the win and they refused to take it. 5-11 and Tomlin gets fired.

  9. The Seahawks will be the 2-14 league whipping boys this year. I guarantee this is their last W of the year. If they win again I’ll eat Bart Simpson’s shorts AND underwear…….While they’re still dirty!

  12. I loved it in the SB vs. the Pats when Wilson threw the losing INT and the Seahawks acted like a bunch of babies. Did y’all see the replay of Butler wiping that arrogant smirk off Sherman’s face and turning it to tears? That was funny. And when those 2 SEA clowns ganged up on Gronk only to both get thrown to the ground by him, and one of them ejected from the game? That was even funnier.

  13. Sea chicken fans really are getting excited at beating a bad team without their starting QB. One year dynasty.

  14. Not sure still about this Seahawk team as while they’ve started 2-0, they could/should have lost to Cincy in the first game, and in this second game, their turnovers kept the Steelers in play way longer than they should have. They’re still missing key pieces on the defensive front and they still need to limit their mental errors in the defensive back field.

  15. Without those final drive scrambles by the 35 million dollar game manager, Seattle would probably be handed an ugly loss instead of winning ugly.

  16. TimTebowGodOfFootballKarma says:
    September 15, 2019 at 4:42 pm
    The Seahawks totally dominated the Steelers today. Losing Bell and Brown has sounded the death knell for this team. The fans have been shooting off their big mouths long enough. Nice to get some peace and quiet

    ___________

    Patriots bearing the Dolphins 43-0 is a dominating game.
    ————-
    33-3 is a dominating game too.

  17. What a signing Mongrief was, huh? Guy has hands of stone but the Stillers thought he was a good FA signing for 2 years and $9 million. He was bad for the Colts and Jags but GM Colbert thought he could replace Brown.

  18. Seattle always heats up late in the season. Last year they lost these close ones early and still made the playoffs. If they can start out squeaking out a few W’s while they figure everything out, it will be a good season. 2-0!

  19. If I thought the Steelers going 0-16 would get the entire coaching staff fired, I would hope it happens. However, I’m not entirely sure even that would get them canned. The offense wasn’t nearly as bad as the Pats’ game, and Rudolph actually looked pretty good for coming in off the bench. The D is atrocious, which is inexcusable for a coach that is supposed to know defense. They make zero in game adjustments, just keep doing the same BS over and over. I’m convinced Tomlin could take the greatest defense the Steelers have ever had, and run it into the ground. This lifelong Steelers’ fan says they are going nowhere as long as he remains coach. I couldn’t care less about his regular season record.

