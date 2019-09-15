Seahawks outlast Steelers for 28-26 win in Pittsburgh

Getty Images

The Steelers were back home on Sunday and they found a way to put some more points on the scoreboard, but the end result was another loss and injuries to a pair of key offensive players.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger left the game at halftime with a right elbow injury and running back James Conner left with a knee injury, which left Mason Rudolph and Jaylen Samuels trying to author a comeback win.

A Devin Bush fumble recovery got them the ball on the Seattle three-yard-line and Vance McDonald‘s second touchdown of the day allowed them to close within 28-26, but the defense couldn’t get the ball back and the Seahawks head back to Seattle with their second win of the season.

They closed out that win behind a pair of Russell Wilson scrambles for first downs and a Chris Carson third down conversion that ensured time would run out without the Steelers getting a last chance. That was a nice end to the day for Carson, who fumbled twice and had the giveaway that Bush recovered in the fourth.

Carson also saw Rashaad Penny run well on 10 carries. Penny’s work included a 37-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and the Seahawks offense in general came alive after being held to seven points in the first half.

Wilson threw for three scores, including a 28-yarder to DK Metcalf in the fourth quarter that put the Seahawks up two scores. That wouldn’t have been the case if the Steelers had not gone for two after McDonald’s first touchdown and the Steelers had no chance to tie the score after McDonald’s second score as a result.

Pittsburgh’s now 0-2 for the first time since the 2013 season. The Seahawks last started 2-0 that season as well and they ended it with a Super Bowl title, so many people in Seattle will be hoping that lightning strikes twice.