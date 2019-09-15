Seahawks up 14-10 after turning interception into touchdown

Getty Images

Mason Rudolph‘s first NFL interception helped set up a Seahawks touchdown.

Rudolph replaced Ben Roethlisberger at the start of the third quarter as Roethlisberger is dealing with a right elbow injury and fired incomplete on his first regular season throw. The second went to wide receiver Donte Moncrief, but it caromed off his hands and Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald made a diving play to catch it before it hit the ground in Steelers territory.

Russell Wilson hit DK Metcalf and Nick Vannett for solid gains and then capped the drive with a 12-yard toss to tight end Will Dissly for a touchdown. It’s Dissly’s second score of the game and the Seahawks are now up 14-10.

Moncrief had issues with drops against the Patriots last week and the Steelers will be much better off if he can find a way to put an end to that problem.