Sean Payton: We can’t control poor officiating or “an awful call like that”

Posted by Charean Williams on September 15, 2019, 10:45 PM EDT
As hard as Al Riveron tried to whitewash that his officials blew it (again!) against the Saints, a blown call is a blown call is a blown call.

Lost in the Rams’ 27-9 victory over the Saints was Walt Anderson and his crew denying New Orleans an 87-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Saints instead were awarded the ball at their own 13. They never did score a touchdown.

The Saints obviously have bigger worries with quarterback Drew Brees missing most of the game with a right thumb injury, but the officiating mistake did not go unnoticed by New Orleans. It marks the third consecutive game a major officiating error went against them, including the NFC Championship Game in January.

“You can’t focus. . .,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “When we get poor officiating or we get an awful call like that, we can’t control that. Our focus this week is going to be on cleaning up the penalties and making sure we got the right guys on the field, too.”

Payton got his dig in, and defensive end Cameron Jordan did, too. Jordan was the player who picked up the loose ball and ran to the end zone for what should have given the Saints a 10-3 lead midway through the second quarter.

“You say a touchdown got taken away,” Jordan said, via Amie Just of the The Advocate. “I didn’t even hear the whistle. I grabbed the ball, 15, 20 yards down the field. Allegedly, a whistle was blown. Clearly, I mean, a whistle was blown. Normally, you let the play happen. Any Foot Locker — I mean, referee — usually tells you, you let the play happen and then you go back and review the play.”

That’s exactly what Riveron said should have happened, though in answering three questions from a pool reporter, the NFL’s supervisor of officials never directly admits a mistake.

“We tell our referees when in doubt to let it play out,” Riveron said in the pool report. “If it is an incomplete pass, we can always come back and make it an incomplete pass. In this situation, as it occurs here, the most we can do is give the ball to the defense. But we cannot, by rule, give them the advance. All we can do is give them the ball at the spot of the clear recovery.”

21 responses to “Sean Payton: We can’t control poor officiating or “an awful call like that”

  2. What is it with these guys? Grow up, be a man and take some ownership for your performance. Everyone gets bad calls and championship-caliber teams overcome. Could it possibly you just aren’t that goo with your 57 year old QB, 140 pound RB and a porous defense?

  3. This is happening more and more to a lot of teams. Its as if the refs can control the out come of the game with a few bad calls… When is the NFL going to have full time refs ? I know a banker in Seattle that is an NFL ref….

  5. 1. We can’t know if it would have been a touchdown if the whistle hadn’t blown since players hold up once they hear a whistle. That’s the whole point of having to put the ball back.

    2. Unless that touchdown would have counted for 18 points, it didn’t effect the winner of the game.

    3. Former NFL referee Gene Steratore tweeted that the contact with Goff should have been called Roughing the Passer, and if he’s right (he would know), it’s the Rams who got hosed. Should have been fumble wiped out, half the distance to the goal and automatic first down for the Rams.

    But I suppose if Saints fans want to keep embarrassing themselves, knock yourselves out.

  8. Payton loves to cry. Belichick would have said “If we had made a few more plays earlier, we wouldn’t have been in that position for that play to effect us.”

    A bad coach gives his players excuses, a great one never does…

  9. So let’s see what we have here. Three Nationally shown NFL game has three major errors based on rules, not judgement call, blown. All under Riveron’s leadership. Something has to be done so on a national stage your employees don’t look incompetent. The NFL should pay any amount to replace Riveron with Mike Pereira.

  10. Sean Payton is right about that play! But is he implying that the game result would somehow have been different, that maybe the Saints would’ve actually beaten the Rams?! Or is it yet another feeble attempt by this losing coach to distract us from the blatantly obvious reality that his team was soundly beaten? C’mon, Sean Payton. You know that we know better than that. C’mon, man.

  14. Payton has the patience of a Saint (pun intended). The officials are just not getting it done. It hurts the game and exasperates the fans. Three games in a row, major screw-ups. You’d think that Goodell would have put a bug in the officiating office: DO NOT SCREW UP AT SAINTS GAMES.

    Pathetic.

  15. Drew is one of the 5 best QBs of all time. He is amazing, but it’s hard not to look at his career and feel like he left one or two super bowl trophies on the table. Goes to show you how many things have to go right to win it all. Unless you sell your souls like the Pats obviously have.

  16. Both officiating crews from this game and the Bears/broncos game should be suspended for at least a week bad calls in most games but these two crews were the worst….

  17. Nope. Watched the replay, and while it was close – razor-thin-margin close – Goff’s arm was hit, which caused the ball to fly off at an odd angle as his arm moved forward. But it was Goff’s arm that propelled the ball forward, not the Saints hit.

    So, more Saints crying over something that didn’t decide the game (and wasn’t even an incorrect call, in this case).

    That they got away with clear roughing the passer on the play – echoing the non-calls for that in the NFC Championship game – further undermines their case.

  18. The more Payton whines, the more glad I am that the Saints locked him into another contract so he won’t be at risk of going to the team I follow (Cowboys). Say what you will about the Dallas regime, they don’t whine like the insufferable Saints, and I respect that.

  20. No qb and penalties leading to a worn out d lost the game. The issue with the officiating needs to be corrected however. People whining about payton being frustrated would rather have their own agenda served than have the game have integrity.

