Steelers say Ben Roethlisberger, James Conner being evaluated after injuries

Getty Images

The Steelers saw several players leave Sunday’s 28-26 loss to the Seahawks with injuries, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger could be seen grabbing his right elbow late in the first half of the game and he briefly left the field before waiting out the final minutes before halftime. The Steelers announced before the start of the third quarter that Mason Rudolph would take over and that Roethlisberger was questionable to return.

Roethlisberger didn’t return and was later joined on the bench by running back James Conner, who suffered a knee injury. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that both players were being evaluated and offered no other update.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Roethlisberger will have an MRI.

Evaluation was also the word for linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring), safety Sean Davis (shoulder) and linebacker Anthony Chickillo (plantar fasciatis), so the Steelers will have a lot of action in the trainer’s room in the next few days.