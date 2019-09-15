Steelers up 10-7, but Ben Roethlisberger is out

Getty Images

The Steelers scored their first touchdown of the 2019 season in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, but the half ended with some concern about Ben Roethlisberger‘s right arm.

Roethlisberger was shaking the arm and grabbing at his elbow at points in the first half and made a brief trip off the field to talk to medical personnel before returning to the sideline. The Steelers didn’t get the ball back after that point and Roethlisberger won’t be in the game when they do have the ball again.

The Steelers announced Roethlisberger is questionable to return with a right elbow injury. Mason Rudolph will run the Pittsburgh offense.

The Steelers jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a one-yard James Conner touchdown run set up by a pass interference penalty on Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks. The Seahawks rallied back for a score of their own after a Daniel McCullers field goal on a Jason Myers field goal allowed them another bite at the end zone and Russell Wilson hit tight end Will Dissly from 14 yards out for a touchdown.

Chris Boswell‘s field goal with 2:28 left in the half capped the scoring during a half that saw both defenses outperform the offenses. Stephon Tuitt has 2.5 sacks for Pittsburgh and Wilson’s gone down four times overall. Seahawks right guard D.J. Fluker was responsible for some of that pressure and he left just before halftime with an injury.