Stephen Ross admits that it’s a process to become a contender

Posted by Mike Florio on September 15, 2019, 12:41 PM EDT
The first rule of Tank Club is not talk about Tank Club. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who has privately on multiple occasions acknowledged to others that his team must take some short-term lumps in order to reach its long-term goals, publicly has come fairly close to admitting that, indeed, the Dolphins are taking a step back in the hopes of eventually taking multiple steps forward.

The goal isn’t to try to patch some holes to go 9-7 and make the playoffs,” Ross told David Hyde of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel via email. “I want to compete for and win Super Bowls. We took an objective look at our situation at the end of last year and realized that we were a long way away from where we need to be. Our roster, salary-cap situation, everything. We’ve won 72 games in 10 years and that’s just not good enough. I take responsibility for that, and as I said back in March, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result. The moves that have been made were all made in the best interest in trying to build a championship organization.”

But not this year. This year, like every year since 2009 (with the exception of 2016), the Dolphins won’t be competing for or winning a Super Bowl. So they want to help position themselves to have a better team in 2020 and beyond. If they’re willing to concede that they won’t make it to February in September, why not sink as low as possible now — and then rise as high as possible as they can in April and land their first franchise quarterback since birthday-boy Dan Marino retired 20 years ago?

The complication, as the Dolphins are learning the hard way, is that plenty of the current players aren’t willing to sign on to an NBA-style “trust the process” tank job. The good news is that, as the season unfolds, there will be far fewer fans in the stands to boo as the Dolphins pursue their big-picture goals.

  1. Yeah so let’s trades our best young players since that helps. Although they couldn’t say no to Houston but do not trade fritzpatrick unless you are getting at least a first

  2. Just because you have a ton of draft picks is no guarantee of success. They passed on Brees so their history of player selection ain’t so good…

  7. For new draft picks to have success, especially QBs, they need to come into a stable environment. Any half decent QB is going to get ruined behind that O-line – you think they are going to hot on 2 or 3 OL in the SAME draft?

    This is a nonsense, a desperation move.

  9. In the NBA you can rely on that one player, or two, who can make a huge difference. In the NFL you can’t. There has been one player drafted in the last twenty years who has made that material of a difference to his team – Tom Brady.

    The Steelers had the Killer Bs and have nothing to show for it. The Colts got a few playoff appearances with Luck. The Redskins got a couple of scintillating seasons from RGIII, and nothing else. Matt Ryan and Julio Jones teamed up to choke away a SB. The Seahawks’ Legion of Doom got them two SB appearances, and one win. The Browns have yet to secure a winning season and aren’t a sure bet to even win their division, never mind make the playoffs and do something special.

    Nothing is given in this league. Tanking is a high risk strategy.

  10. The problem is that whomever you carry on the roster now, gets beat up and degraded and will be a lesser player when it comes time to actually compete. The only way to do it is to build the lines first, then worry about the rest. Trading away a solid OT was probably the worst thing to do.

